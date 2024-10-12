Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,150,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,207,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,010,000. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,829,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 17.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,069,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,582,000 after acquiring an additional 600,447 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,420.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBDC. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.