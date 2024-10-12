BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $109.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.86. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 113,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 71.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,429,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.