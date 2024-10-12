Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$111.50.

BBD.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$110.10 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$111.86. The company has a market cap of C$9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

