BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.98.

A number of analysts have commented on BP shares. StockNews.com raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered BP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

BP Stock Down 0.7 %

BP opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that BP will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 431,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BP by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 429,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

