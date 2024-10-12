Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading 1.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 323.20 ($4.23). Approximately 212,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 764,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.40 ($4.18).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bridgepoint Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 259 ($3.39) to GBX 358 ($4.69) in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,040.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 265.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is 11,250.00%.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

