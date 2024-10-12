Brokerages Set AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) PT at $11.00

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFCG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point raised AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AFC Gamma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AFC Gamma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 14.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFCG stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $200.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.05. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.82%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

