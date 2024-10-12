Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Target Price at C$52.38

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATZ shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$51.80.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of C$615.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$581.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

