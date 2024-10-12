Brokerages Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target at $46.57

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
