Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Target Price at C$30.60

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$25.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CAE has a 12 month low of C$22.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.56.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

