Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Target Price at $101.91

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF stock opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a $0.7811 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

