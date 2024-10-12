Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target at $77.44

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.44.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,254,178,000 after buying an additional 6,933,908 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,609,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,265,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,127 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,781,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $569,175,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,565,974 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $378,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,340,480 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $363,153,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

