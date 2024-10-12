Brokerages Set DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target at C$18.25

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.25.

Several research firms have commented on DHT.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of DHT.UN stock opened at C$14.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.08. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.39 and a 52 week high of C$17.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -920.00%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

