Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Target Price at C$2.48

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.48.
ECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ECN
ECN Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$79.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.42 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.2474227 EPS for the current year.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.