Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Target Price at £197.72

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £197.72 ($258.77).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLTR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £186 ($243.42) to £188 ($246.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

FLTR stock opened at £185.40 ($242.64) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £120.20 ($157.31) and a 1 year high of £188.45 ($246.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3,269.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is £164.84 and its 200-day moving average is £157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

