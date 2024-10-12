Brokerages Set FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Target Price at $20.06

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.27%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

