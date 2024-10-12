Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target at $94.40

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.40.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 18.33%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,335.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,150. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $58,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.