Brokerages Set PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target at $14.25

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

PDSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

PDSB opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,135 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

