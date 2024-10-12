Brokerages Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target at $40.57

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,959,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,991,000 after acquiring an additional 173,172 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after buying an additional 658,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after buying an additional 412,486 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after buying an additional 400,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 785,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

