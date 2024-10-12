Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target at $99.80

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,373.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $642,310.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,718,959.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,221 shares of company stock worth $12,296,487 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $116.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

