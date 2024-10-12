Brokerages Set United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) PT at $63.70

Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parks & Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

Institutional Trading of United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other United Parks & Resorts news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $650,108.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,223.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $16,862,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.01. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.