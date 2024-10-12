Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) PT at $10.50

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VZIO
Insider Activity at VIZIO
Institutional Trading of VIZIO
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VIZIO Price Performance
NYSE VZIO opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.95 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. VIZIO has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.37.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VIZIO
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.