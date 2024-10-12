Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) PT at $10.50

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VZIO

Insider Activity at VIZIO

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,311.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 44.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Price Performance

NYSE VZIO opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.95 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. VIZIO has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.37.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.