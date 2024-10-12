Brokers Offer Predictions for Propel Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:PRL)

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Propel in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Propel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Propel had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $146.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Propel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price objective on Propel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Propel Price Performance

TSE:PRL opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. Propel has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Propel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

