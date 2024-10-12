Brokers Set Expectations for EverQuote, Inc.’s Q3 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverQuote in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $20.04 on Friday. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,510,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,510,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $103,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,664.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,529 shares of company stock worth $2,834,553. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

