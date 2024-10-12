Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,450 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $167.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $168.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

