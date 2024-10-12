Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,727 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

