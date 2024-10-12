Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,062,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,911 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,011,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 51,881 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 715,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after buying an additional 58,501 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

