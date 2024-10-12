Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,451,000 after acquiring an additional 621,078 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 257,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,827,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

ITB stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

