Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 194,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 374,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV opened at $80.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $80.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

