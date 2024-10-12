Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.44 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.40%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.