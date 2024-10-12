Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 79.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 131.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 186,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

