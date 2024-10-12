Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

PPA opened at $117.64 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.21.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

