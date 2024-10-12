Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,703. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.19.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $528.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $517.80 and its 200 day moving average is $476.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $418.60 and a one year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

