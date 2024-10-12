Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.62 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,020 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,558 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,515,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 316,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,976,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $66.07 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

