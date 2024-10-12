Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.65 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,181,000 after buying an additional 170,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,474,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,047,000 after purchasing an additional 156,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 53.3% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,472,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

HCA stock opened at $394.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $409.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

