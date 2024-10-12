Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.20 Million Stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDL. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVDL stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $91.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

