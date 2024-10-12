Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $97.78 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.24.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

