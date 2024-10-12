Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $264.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.58.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.