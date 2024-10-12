Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

CGDV stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

