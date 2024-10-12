Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,261 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $121.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $111.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $121.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

