Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 269 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after acquiring an additional 150,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,296,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after acquiring an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

