Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 369 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $85.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.