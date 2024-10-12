Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 939 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after acquiring an additional 156,201 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $1,461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Exelon Stock Up 1.2 %

Exelon stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

