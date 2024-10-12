Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPG opened at $81.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

