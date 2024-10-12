Brookstone Capital Management Sells 11,110 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IBB opened at $145.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

