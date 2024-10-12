Brookstone Capital Management Sells 11,629 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,518,000 after buying an additional 82,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,064,000 after purchasing an additional 631,811 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $221.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.