Brookstone Capital Management Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,569,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCR stock opened at $333.92 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $247.52 and a 12 month high of $343.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.21.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

