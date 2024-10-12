Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,585 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $235.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.73. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.