Brookstone Capital Management Sells 756 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

