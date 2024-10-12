Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 214.5% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $195.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.