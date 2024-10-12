Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 563.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $2,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

